November 16, 1941 - July 22, 2022
Sun Prairie, WI - Arnold "Arny" Strom Jr, age 80, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022.
Arny was born on November 16, 1941 in Chicago, IL to Arnold and Virginia (Rittschof) Strom.
Arny graduated from Stoughton High School in Stoughton, WI, and attended college at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.
Arny was in the U.S. Army from 1960-1964 in the 32nd Red Arrow Division, during the Berlin crisis.
Arny married his sweetheart, Judy Stubenvoll, on September 9, 1966. They were married for 56 years.
Arny worked in the fancy foods industry as an executive manager. He worked with several companies, including R-Line in Ripon, WI, The Wisconsin Cheeseman in Sun Prairie, WI, and Melster Candies in Cambridge, WI.
Arny had many hobbies, including cooking, golf, and fishing. He loved spending time with family and friends. He, and wife Judy, would often be the hosts to large holiday celebrations with family, and festive parties for friends, including an annual neighborhood Super Bowl party. Arny and Judy were avid boaters throughout the years, and made many lifelong friends at the Skipper Buds Marina in Madison, WI.
Arny is survived by children Cynthia Strom (Paul Thiesenhusen), and Matthew Strom (Susan Strom). He is further survived by brother Steve Strom (Marjorie Strom), and nieces Signa Strom, and Jessica Strom, and many dear friends.
Arny was preceded in death by parents, Arnold and Virginia Strom, and nephew Steven Strom Jr.
A celebration of life will be held later in the year.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the American Cancer Society, https://www.donate3.cancer.org
Arny's family would like to thank Troy and Heidi Armbruster, and the wonderful staff at Homestead Living, in Waunakee, WI. They not only provided loving and personalized care for Arny, but for our family as a whole.
