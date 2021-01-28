August 20, 1933 - January 18, 2021
Pardeeville, WI - Carol J. Rhode, 87 of Pardeeville, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly January 18, 2021 at Meriter Hospital after a brief illness. She was born August 20,1933, the first of five children to Walter and Helen Kaiser.
In her youth, the family moved frequently as her parents sought employment during the Depression. They landed in Pardeeville where she attended high school and she found a home and, most importantly, the love of her life, Earl. They were married on Valentine's Day 1953 and were blessed with two sons, Randy and Tim, who they raised in a succession of homes in Milwaukee, Brookfield and Sun Prairie before returning in their retirement to Pardeeville. They spent many happy winters in Naples, Florida.
Family and faith were most important to mom. She absolutely loved her husband, kids, grandkids and great-grandsons. She remained close and loving with her siblings throughout her life. Mom had many wonderful friends. She also loved laughing, sunshine, water, dressing impeccably, reading and dinner and a cocktail with good friends. She and Earl enjoyed a wonderful and exciting journey together. They were fortunate to travel widely and often. On her deathbed she said "I've had the best life I could imagine".
Carol is survived by her loving husband Earl; two sons, Randall (Bridget) and Tim (Kim), as well as grandchildren Tara (Gaurav), Megan (Andy), Doug, Nick, Hallie, Heather and two great-grandsons, Henrik and Rody. She is further survived by brother Wayne (JoAnn) Kaiser; sister Sharon Kanas; brother-in-law Rick Ruenzel and sister-in-law Barb Kaiser. She was preceded in death by her sister Charlotte Ruenzel and her brother-in-law Terry Kanas. Stunningly, she was also preceded in death by her brother Don (Barb) Kaiser who passed away the same day, preceding her by only several hours with neither of them knowing of each other's condition. Imagine their surprise when they both showed up in Heaven the same day!
Mass of Christian Burial will be private. She will be laid to rest at Pardeeville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carol's memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.