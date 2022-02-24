Judith A. (Stubenvoll) "Judy" Strom

Sun Prairie, WI - Judith "Judy" A. Strom, age 75, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Judy was born on November 2, 1946 in Pepin, WI to Carl and Helen (Loots) Stubenvoll. Judy graduated from Ripon High School in Ripon, WI and attended college at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire.
Judy was a local realtor for many years. She worked with several real estate teams, including Century 21 Stan Wagner Realty, and First Weber Realty.
Judy was passionate about helping people. Over the years she volunteered as a Girl Scout leader, was a parent volunteer with the Sound of Sun Prairie and spent many years volunteering with the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Judy had many hobbies, including gardening, reading, cooking, and baking. She loved spending time with family and friends. She, and husband Arny, would often be the hosts to large holiday celebrations with family, and festive parties for friends, including an annual neighborhood Super Bowl party. Judy and Arny were avid boaters throughout the years and made many lifelong friends at the Skipper Buds Marina in Madison, WI.
Judy is survived by her husband Arnold Strom, Jr.; children Cynthia Strom (Paul Thiesenhusen), and Matthew Strom (Susan Strom). She is further survived by her brothers Steve Stubenvoll, and Jon Stubenvoll, and many relatives and dear friends.
Judy was preceded in death by parents, Carl and Helen Stubenvoll. A celebration of life will be held later in the year.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Home Office, 225 N. Michigan Avenue Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or https://www.alz.org.
Judy's family would like to thank Troy and Heidi Armbruster, and the wonderful staff at Homestead Living, in Waunakee, WI. They not only provided loving and personalized care for Judy, but for our family as a whole.