December 3, 2020 - December 3, 2020
Sun Prairie, WI - On Thursday, December 3rd, James C. Roum passed away at Crossroads Care Center of Sun Prairie. Jim was born February 21, 1942, the son of Christian and Marie Roum. Jim lived in Sun Prairie his whole life and graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1960. In 1982 he married Dee Moldenhauer.
One of Jim's first jobs was helping his father deliver milk for the family owned Roum Dairy. He worked for Herreman's Supper Club for 17 years. He then went to work for the Sun Prairie School District. He retired from there in 2006.
Jim was an avid Sun Prairie sports fan. He followed the football and boys basketball teams going to all the home games until his health prevented him from attending. He also loved the Midget races. Sunday Nights he could be found at Angell Park Speedway arriving early to be sure to get his favorite place to sit.
Jim was an easy going guy. He loved to tell jokes, often laughing so hard it was difficult for him to finish the joke.
Jim will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Jim is survived by an aunt, Evelyn Matti and a cousin, Dolores Gebblein, two stepdaughters, Anita Bechen and Jennifer Best, three step grandchildren, J.D. and Jasmine Shope and Matthew Bechen, and one step great grandson, Jackson. He is also survived by twelve brother and sister in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chris and Marie Roum, his wife Delores and a stepdaughter, Diana Shope.
The Cress Funeral is assisting with his wishes.
A graveside service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Jim has requested that all memorials be sent to the Humane Society of Dane County in his name.
