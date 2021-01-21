Esther A. (Davidson) Gerber

August 26, 1921 - January 14, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - MADISON/SUN PRAIRIE—Esther Ada Gerber, age 99, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Esther, the daughter of Kyle and Ada (Dunbar) Davidson, was born on August 26, 1921 in McCreary, Manitoba, Canada.
Esther moved to Madison, WI at 2 years of age. Esther graduated from Madison East High School, Class of 1940, and she graduated from Madison Beauty School in 1941. Esther went on to work at Oscar Mayer, Bell Telephone as a phone operator, and for the State Unemployment Department in Madison.
Esther was united in marriage to Ernest Gerber in 1950.
Esther was a long-standing member of Sun Prairie United Methodist Church and American Legion Auxiliary 333 of Sun Prairie. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, traveling, and completing jigsaw puzzles and word searches.
Esther was a devoted friend and matriarch. She enjoyed every moment with her family and her special group of friends from Beans and Cream.
Esther is survived by her children Vicki (Ray) Nowaczyk and Michael (Kaye) Gerber; grandchildren Kevin (Tracy) Nowaczyk, Timothy (Brenda Casteneda) Nowaczyk, Jennifer Cahak, Erin Gerber, and Christopher Gerber; and her great-grandchildren Elena Nowaczyk, Kai Nowaczyk, Levi Nowaczyk, Elliana Cahak, Cavyn Cahak, Ella Miller, and Isaiah Gerber. She is further survived by her brother Elwood (Doreen) Davidson.
Esther was preceded in death by her husband Ernest and brothers Arnold Davidson, Leslie Davidson, and Kenneth Davidson.
Private services for Esther will be held. She will be reunited with her husband at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens in spring 2021.
Cress Funeral Service 1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-9054
Please share your memories at
