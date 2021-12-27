Thomas F. "Tom" Howe

Sun Prairie, WI - Thomas "Tom" F. Howe, age 87, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
Although born in Green Bay, Tom was a life long resident of Sun Prairie. Tom is survived by his high school sweetheart, Marlene Dunn. Together they raised 6 children. Debbie (Joe Wineke, Verona) Jeff ( Margaret Blaska, Atlanta), Karen (Ron Blawusch), Kathy (Jim Faltersack), Linda Grand Rapids, MI and Bill (Michelle Fedkenheuer). Tom and Marlene also have 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Tom served our country in the active army (Norfolk, VA) and reserve (Madison, WI) and was a member of the Sun Prairie American Legion Post 333.
Tom received his Master Plumber certification in 1967 and was sole proprietor of Howe Plumbing for 43 years. The business provided plumbing installation and services for many Sun Prairie residents and small commercial businesses. Tom was a member of Sacred Hearts Church served as a volunteer on the Building and Grounds committee. Tom was also a founding member of the Sun Prairie Golf Course and original Sun Prairie Ice Arena. In addition, Tom served 25 years as a Director for the Bank of Sun Prairie.
Visitation will be from 3-6:00 PM on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Mass of Christian Burial and graveside services at Sacred Hearts will be private family only.
In leu of flowers, the family is requesting all donations be made payable to the Sacred Hearts Endowment Fund.