February 3, 1970 - January 22, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Steven Kaminski, age 50, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Steven was born Feb. 3, 1970, in Madison, the son of John and Janice Kaminski. He attended Orchard Ridge Elementary and Middle School and James Madison Memorial High School in Madison, and graduated from UW Whitewater with a bachelor's degree and a Masters of Accountancy. He married Lynn Zimmerman on Nov. 12, 1994, at St. Bernard's Church in Watertown. Steven worked in the Finance department at Alliant Energy for most of his career, most recently in the Treasury department. Steven played youth baseball and soccer, loved to golf, go running, and spend time with his family and friends. He was also a youth soccer coach for many years. Steven was an organ and tissue donor and his gift has given hope to many families.
Steven is survived by his wife, Lynn Kaminski; children, Alex and Nick; his parents John and Janice Kaminski; his sister Laura Kaminski; as well as other relatives and friends. Steven is preceded in death by his grandparents.
The family would like to thank SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital and the University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation for the compassionate care Steven received.
Due to COVID concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date when in-person gatherings are possible. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the WI Chapter of JDRF or the UW Organ and Tissue Donor Education Fund.
