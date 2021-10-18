Lynette Ann Owens

December 11, 1956 - October 11, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Sun Prairie
Lynette Owens died unexpectedly in her sleep Sunday evening October 10, 2021 at the age of 64. Lynette grew up in the Wausau area and graduated from the UW- LaCrosse. She had a rewarding career in health administration and education. After retiring she volunteered at the Madison Cat Project, the Dane County Humane Society and The Read Before Bookstore. Lynette was also a devoted foodie, always exploring new cuisines with bold flavors from countries across the globe. Her two great joys were traveling and her grandchildren. She traveled to Canada, London, France, Egypt, Ireland and most recently to Central Europe in the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary and Slovakia. Lynette always made new friends when traveling and believed international travel broadened a person's experience of other nations and cultures. Lynette is remembered by her husband Rex, brother and sister-in-law Kurt and Darlene, sons Jeff and Tim Owens and their spouses Sandy and Jenn. She is in the hearts of her grandchildren Ross, Lee, Vivian and Jase. Memorial contributions can be made to : Madison Cat Project, Dane County Humane Society or Sun Prairie Community Garden.A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., on Friday, October 22, 2021.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace Sun Prairie
(608) 837-9054
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com