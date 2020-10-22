Barbara Rogan

October 15, 2020
Sun Prairie, WI - Barbara Louise Rogan, age 66 passed away on October 15, 2020 at St Mary's Hospital in Madison Wisconsin. She was born on March 10, 1954 in New York City, New York, the daughter of Robert and Louise (Miron) Sherman. As a child she lived in New York & Connecticut moving to Arlington Heights, IL when she was 9 years old.
In 1971, as a high school student, Barb worked part time at a local grocery store that was owned by 2 brothers. One of those brothers (Bob Rogan) was just out of college and the Navy. After meeting at the store and getting to know each other, Barb and Bob realized that they had many things in common, and were married in 1973. At the time of Barb's death they were married one month short of 47 years. Bob & Barb moved their family to Sun Prairie in 1981
Barb was a registered nurse, but also had a degree from Edgewood College in Religious Studies. She spent 30 years working at Sacred Heart's of Jesus & Mary Catholic Parish in Sun Prairie as the director of adult education. Barb was a recent recipient of the Reininger Lifetime Achievement Award given in Sun Prairie for outstanding volunteer contributions to the city. Barb was always very involved in volunteering for church and community activities. Helping others was what she liked to do best but her real passion was gardening.
Barb is survived by her husband Bob and children Megan, Michael, Martin and Molly (Aaron) Kortsch as well as grandchildren Devin Rogan, Jaida Portis, Xavier Woodard and Willow Kortsch. She is also survived by her mother Louise Miron; brothers William (Becky Fox) and Anthony (Tammy) Sherman and her stepmother Bonnie Sherman.
Her father Robert Sherman preceded her in death.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 227 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Father Thomas Kelley will preside. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation will be held on from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Please follow Covid Rules.
In lieu of flowers memorial donation can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or to the Sun Prairie Food Pantry.
