Ryan Tanner

November 22, 1991 - March 5, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Ryan Alan Tanner, age 29, went on to eternal life Friday March 5, 2021. He was born on November 22, 1991 in Madison to Alan & Dana Tanner.
Ryan was a good friend to many and had an infectious smile that could brighten anyone's day. He was a 2010 graduate of Sun Prairie High School, where he was a proud member of the Varsity Baseball team. He served 2 years in the U.S. Navy. Ryan was employed at the Drax Company for the last 5 years.
Ryan is survived by his son Jack James, the love of his life ; girlfriend Ashley Waydick; mother Dana; father Alan; brother Jacob; maternal grandparents Dick (Sandra) MacWilliams; many aunts, uncles, cousins and best friend, Lindsay.
He is preceded in death by his infant son Jett at birth; and paternal grandparents.
A funeral service will be held on Friday March 12, 2021 at 5 P.M. at Tuschen-Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie. Pastor Walther will preside. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers a memorial will be set up for Jack. Please follow Covid Rules. Tomorrow is never guaranteed, hug the ones you love and tell them how much you love them.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.