Sun Prairie, WI - Roger L Tietz, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Agrace Hospice Care in Madison, WI. Roger was born in Eau Claire, WI on November 28, 1941 to Alfred and Doloris (Peterson).
Roger graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1960 and earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from UW- Eau Claire in 1964. After college, Roger went to work for Northwestern Mutual Life in Milwaukee, WI. In 1966, Roger went to work for Oscar Mayer and Kraft Foods where he eventually retired as Vice President of Information Technology after 33 years.
Roger married Lynn Johnson on October 7, 1961, in Eau Claire. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage and raising four children - Jim, Cheri, Mike and Kevin.
Roger was a boating enthusiast. Their first boat was a 17-foot Larson and over the years the boats increased in size leading up to a 37-foot Sea Ray. They kept their boat at Lake City Marina and enjoyed cruising on the Mississippi River with many friends and family. Roger & Lynn built their winter home in Punta Gorda, FL in 2000. They enjoyed the sunshine, warm weather and more boating in the Gulf of Mexico. Roger loved watching the Badgers, Packers and Brewers. He always liked to have fun and had a special way of making everyone smile and laugh.
Roger is survived by his wife Lynn; four children Jim (Sharon) Tietz, Cheri (Brian) Fochs, Mike Tietz, Kevin (Christina) Tietz; ten grandchildren Nicole, Nathan, Grant, Kelsey, Troy, Haley, McKenna, Caleb, Jordynn, Evan; two great-grandchildren Madison, Tristan.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Melvin and Ellen Johnson.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 24 at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 312 Wisconsin Ave at 11 am. There will be a visitation from 10:30-11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Roger's memory be made to Agrace Hospice (https://www.agrace.org/donate/donate-today/). Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
The family would like to thank Dawn Ban and all of the wonderful, compassionate staff at Agrace.