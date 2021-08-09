January 2, 1949 - July 29, 2021
The Villages, FL - Jack Donald Sharpee, age 72, formerly of Palatine, IL, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2021 due to complications related to diabetes. Jack was born in January 1949 to the late Earl and Rosemary Sharpee in Beaver Dam, WI. He graduated from Sun Prairie High School, where he excelled in sports including football, baseball, and basketball. He attended the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire on a football scholarship. He was married to his loving wife, Lynn Sharpee (Kuhn), for 50 wonderful years. Jack was a devoted family man and an avid golfer. He thoroughly enjoyed coaching his children in soccer and baseball when they were young and, more recently, could be found on the sidelines or in the stands cheering on his grandchildren whenever he was able. Jack proudly owned his own business for over thirty years and cherished the relationships he made with various customers and suppliers in the flooring industry. He cared deeply about those in his life and never failed to let them know how important they were to him. He will be remembered for his absolute devotion to his family, his strong faith in God, his outgoing and caring personality, his sense of humor, and his competitive spirit especially on the golf course or around the card table. Jack is survived by his wife, Lynn, his three children, Amy (Jerry) Vastine, Andrew (Kerry) Sharpee, and Adam (Meredith) Sharpee, his eight grandchildren, Jacob, Alyssa, and Ryan Vastine, Jackson and Lauren Sharpee, William, Elliotte, and Weston Sharpee, his two brothers, James (Patricia) Sharpee and Jeffrey (Judy) Sharpee, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends who were like family to him. A visitation will be held at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine, IL on Saturday, August 14, from 12:00-5:00PM. Memorial service and tribute will be held Saturday, August 14 at 4:00PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.