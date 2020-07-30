Robert (Bob) Jerome Kvalheim was born in Portage, Wisconsin on June 3, 1953 to Harry and Ann Kvalheim. He passed away Sunday evening July 26, 2020 as he was transported to his heavenly home surrounded by his family.
Bob grew up in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin with siblings. John and Karla Kvalheim, Pete and Cathy Friedland, and Greg Kvalheim. where he attended Sun Prairie High School, graduating in 1972. He met Kim Steiner in high school and they were married on June 1, 1974 and Bob began floor installation. They moved for a time to Tampa, Florida before moving to Arlington, Texas where they raised their family and remained Texans.
An avid sports fan, he was the Green Bay Packers biggest “Cheesehead” and he loved the Wisconsin Badgers as well. He was extremely handy and had a talent for being able to make and repair many things. Always smiling, usually with a Pepsi in his hand, Bob never met a stranger! His family said he would talk to an ant if it let him! Most remembered for his sense of humor, he loved playing games with his family and he was notorious for pulling pranks on everyone! To know Bob was to love him as he was always dependable and hardworking in everything he did.
Bob was proceeded in death by his parents, Harry and Ann Kvalheim.
He is survived by his wife Kim Kvalheim and two children. Rachel Kvalheim and her children Mercy, Gracie, and Reign of Burleson, Texas. Tyler and Summer Kvalheim and their children Payton and Saylor of Burleson, Texas.
