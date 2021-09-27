Gloria V. (Merkel) Schmidt

September 24, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Gloria (Merkel) Schmidt, age 85, died peacefully on September 24, 2021. She is survived by her daughter Susan of Alexandria, VA; son Eric and daughter-in-law Angela (Sam) of Malone, WI; three grandchildren Katherine, Zachary, and Adam; and brothers Richard (Wauwatosa) and Dennis (Menomonee) WI. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob).
Gloria enjoyed golf, bridge, spending time with her grandchildren, and meeting with her "lunch bunch." While she claimed she did not want animals in her home, she made regular and sometimes extended exceptions for her children's many pets. Gloria had a variety of jobs, from working with elementary school children on their reading skills to positions with the University of Wisconsin and State of Wisconsin. She and Bob enjoyed travel after their retirements to Europe, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia. She was born in Hartford, WI, but she and Bob moved frequently within Wisconsin, and for a year to Washington DC, for his work. Gloria was a long-time member of St. Albert the Great parish in Sun Prairie.
The family thanks Home Again Waunakee for the environment and the care they provided to Gloria over the past few years.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her name are welcome to donate to any program that supports reading for children or to Agrace Hospice Care, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.
Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-9054
Please share your memories at