Marian Jesberger

September 28, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Marian Z. Jesberger, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Prairie Gardens in Sun Prairie. She was born on November 8, 1927 in Columbus and was the daughter of Oscar and Laura (Schmitt) Derr. She married Reinold Jesberger on August 28, 1947 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in East Bristol.
She is survived by her children, Dennis of Sun Prairie, Darlene (Gerald) Wagner of Columbus, Alan (Shelley) of Sun Prairie, Wayne (Cindy) of Farmington, MN, Judy (Clark) Langley of Sun Prairie, Mary Galston of Marshall, Rita (Jeff) Lewis of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Robert and Jerome; a sister Agnes Derr and a grandson Scott Lewis.
A private mass was held at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. Entombment was held at Roselawn Memorial Park in Madison. A memorial fund is being established.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400