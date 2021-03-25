Douglas L. "Doug" Waddell

November 8, 1932 - March 20, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Douglas Loren Waddell, 88, passed away March 20, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 8, 1932, in the town of York to Lester and Florence (Deppe) Waddell. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1950. He farmed until his retirement on the family farm in the town of York. He married the love of his life, Doris Hermann, on February 16, 1957. In 2004, after living his entire life on the farm, he moved to Sun Prairie. He spent eighteen of his last years wintering in south Texas where he made many, many wonderful friends and memories.
Doug loved to fish, travel, and play cards. He was a captivating storyteller and always enjoyed meeting a new friend with whom to visit! He especially loved telling the story of how he met his beloved wife! Family was such an important part of Doug's life and he cherished all the precious times spent together!
Doug is survived by his devoted wife, Doris, of sixty- four years; five children, Connie (Paul) Hacker, David (Sally) Waddell, John (Karen) Waddell, Kathy (Roger) Evert, and Shelly (Craig) Compton; grandchildren, Anna (Tyler) Goswick, Amy (James) Walsh, Katie, and Gloria Hacker, Danielle (Jim) Burnham, Michael (Karissa) Waddell, Melinda (Joe Rule) Waddell, Madeline (Alyssa Tillich) Waddell; Erica (Tyler) Klingfus, Jessica, and Garret Evert, Tanner and Coltan Compton; ten great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Florence Waddell; infant grandson, Brandon Waddell, granddaughter, Dana Waddell; sister, Eleanor, brother, Ted, and sister-in-law, Arlene.
Special thanks to SSM Hospice who provided exceptional care and compassion throughout Doug's journey.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or SSM Hospice.
Services were previously held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie. Doug was brought to his final place of rest at Medina Cemetery in Marshall.
