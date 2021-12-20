Sun Prairie, WI - Mary Adeline Host, a resident of Sun Prairie for over 25 years, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Mary was born on July 12, 1943 in Piccadilly, Newfoundland, Canada, and she came to the United States in 1963 with her husband.
Mary had 16 siblings, and she spent many hours caring for them in the household. She moved on to being a generous caregiver to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Mary worked as a housekeeper at Water Tower Inn, retiring from there in 2015.
Among Mary's favorite things were staying with her husband at the Sherwood Point Lighthouse in Sturgeon Bay, WI, enjoying the view at the Lakeside Park in in Fond du Lac, WI, and visiting Holy Hill in Richfield, WI to admire all its wonder.
Mary was an avid knitter, having taught herself how knit by watching her mother. She could knit anything from booties for the babies in the orphanage to other items for the various nursing home residents and gifted anyone she loved and befriended with a pair of her hand-knitted slippers.
Mary is survived by her husband Robert "Bob" Host; three children from her previous marriage Bridgett (Larry) Hudson, David (Kinga Bekier) Bartels, and Jacqueline (Brian) Baltunis; grandchildren Jessica (Rob) Kraman, Takoda Baltunis, and Lucie Baltunis; and great-grandchildren Layla, Riley, and Hannah. She is further survived by many siblings, relatives, and friends in both the United States and throughout Canada. Mary is preceded in death by her parents John and Brigid "Bride" Kendall.
Services were held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Cress Funeral Service EAST WASHINGTON, 3325 E. Washington Ave.
The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Aughey and all the staff at the Sun Prairie clinic for their dedicated care and compassion for Mary over the last 25 years.