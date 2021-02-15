Cynthia (Raichel) Beausang

January 11, 2021
Midlothian, VA - Cynthia Beausang (Raichel)
Died January 11th, 2021 of Midlothian Virginia
Beloved wife of Cornelius Beausang (deceased), loving daughter of F John Raichel and Antoinette (Toni) Raichel, cherished sister to Alan Raichel (Michelle) and Sharon Keenan (Kieran), favorite Aunt of Pearse, Emmet and Fiona Keenan. Lovingly remembered by the further extended family.
Cindy graduated Sun Prairie High School with the class of 1982 with High Honors. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Music performance from the University of Stony Brook New York, and is a licensed Suzuki Teacher and Teacher's Licensure Program from University Of Richmond Virginia.
Cindy's passion of music is evident with over 30 years of teaching, coaching and performing in the United States and in England. Some of the groups include the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Opera North, Merseyside Chamber Players, the New Haven Symphony. Cindy was a founding member of Trio Edera and She also played flute with the Jefferson Baroque, a chamber music group from Richmond VA that performs on period instruments.
At the time of Cindy's death, she was a Physics/Science Teacher and Robotics Coach at St Catherine's school, Richmond VA. Cindy recently presented at NCGS Dream, Dare Do Conference: Girls as Makers, Engineers and entrepreneurs in Los Angeles Some of the awards for teaching include Year Book dedication Middle School 2018-2019 St Catherine's school and a Master Teacher Science award 2019-2024. Cindy led trips with her students to the Robotics US Space & Rocket Centre in Huntsville AL, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and the X-term trip to CERN, Switzerland to see the Large Hadron Collider. Cindy's professional Organizations include the Phi Beta Kapa Honors Society in Humanities and the Kappa Delta Pi International Honors Society in Education.
Cindy was an avid horseback rider, loved to bike and hike. She shared a passion for sailing along with her husband Con and loved a good quiz night with friends. Cindy was also an amazing, creative and skilled knitter.
Cindy touched many lives and will be forever missed. A memorial Service will be planned at a later date.
"Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift!"
- 2 Corinthians 9:15
Cindy was truly a gift to us.
