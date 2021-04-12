August 1, 1952 - April 7, 2021
Madison, WI - MADISON- Paul W. Jones, age 68, joined his parents Kenneth "Casey" and Hulda (Scheffler) Jones in Heaven on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Paul was born on August 1, 1952 in Madison where he was a lifelong resident.
Paul was an avid Packers, Badgers, and Brewers fan. He enjoyed singing in the Arts for All choir and recently discovered his ability to paint. Paul was proud of being a "working man", and he dedicated many years to both Opportunities, Inc of Madison and Pathways of Wisconsin where he was known as "Packer Paul the Mailman".
Paul is survived by his siblings Lawrence Jones and Thomas (Katie Ross) Jones of Middleton, Carol (George) Dawes of Sun Prairie, and Eunice (David) Lambert of Laramie, Wyoming; and nieces and nephews Abby (Mark) Lemke of Sun Prairie, Aaron (Ingrid Jorgenson) Dawes of Madison, Kevin (Monica Copus) Jones of Fitchburg, Jason (Beth) Lambert of Georgia, Jennifer (Nick) Mandros of Wyoming. He is further survived by Karen Schwanz of Pathways and his Dreamweavers community including Ingvar and Alex, Melissa, Heather, and Scott and Dar. Paul was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Barbara Jones and his parents.
Services were previously held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie. Paul was brought to his final place of rest in a private graveside service at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Roxbury.
Memorials are appreciated to Dreamweavers, Inc, 612 W Main St #303, Madison, WI 53703 or Arts for All Wisconsin, 1709 Aberg Ave #4, Madison, WI 53704.
The family wishes to thank the entire medical staff at SSM St. Mary's Hospital for their care and compassion for Paul during this stay.
