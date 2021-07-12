James William Murphy

September 2, 1934 - July 3, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - James W. Murphy, age 86, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the VA Hospital in Madison. He was born on September 2, 1934 in Detroit, MI and was the son of John and Winnifred (Malia) Murphy. He married Judith Bernet on May 5, 1962 in Chicago, IL. Jim served in the U.S. Army and entertained troops at the USO during his time. He worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as a V.P. and the Laub Group as account executive. Jim was well known for his love of Detroit Tigers, Lions. He enjoyed working outside on his yard and garden, He spent many evening's playing cards with family and friends. He loved time with family sharing jokes and celebrating holidays. His favorite job was the Dunkin Donut greeter making other smile and laugh. He was a proud member of St. Alberts Catholic Church. He also served on the Knights of Columbus
He is survived by his wife Judy, his children, Pat, Jim, Tim (JoJean), Kevin (Michelle) Brian (Kris), Kellie (Justin); grandchildren, Collin and Taylor, Michael, Jordan, Jesse, Jared and Shane, Connor, Caiden and Miah, Megan, Kaitlyn and McKenzie, Isabelle and Lola, Nicholas and Daniel; great grandchildren Ellie, Henry, Walter and Stella; 2 sisters Irene Taylor and Mary (Nick) Roth.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers Richard and John
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert Drive in Sun Prairie, Monsignor Donn J. Heiar will preside. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the Church on Wednesday.
