Ronald J. Nieman
January 12, 1936 - November 3, 2020

Sun Prairie, WI - Sun Prairie - Ronald J. Nieman, age 84, passed away on Tuesday November 3,2020 at Meriter Hospital in Madison WI. He was born January 12, 1936 in Oconomowoc WI to the late Clarence and Margaret (Johnson) Nieman. He married his high school sweetheart Marlene Anderson on August 18, 1956 in Oconomowoc.

Ronald received his undergrad in PE from the UW Madison. He was an All-American baseball player at UW Madison and drafted by the Detroit Tigers.

He was a high school PE teacher and coached many sports at Clinton and Sheboygan North high school. In 1963 he coached Sheboygan North to their most successful season and was awarded the FRVC football coach of the year.

Ronald received his master's in Education from Michigan University and was an Administrator at De Forest high school and Monona Grove high school. He retired in 1994 and received a Proclamation in Recognition of Outstanding Service in the Field of Education by congressman Scott Klug.

Ronald was a wonderful husband, dad, Papa, uncle, brother and friend. He was a golf enthusiast on and off the course. He loved spending time with his family, camping, downhill skiing and taking vacations together.

Ronald is survived by his son Jay Nieman and daughter Robin Plaisance; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sister Susan (Glenn) Retzlaff, and is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, wife Marlene, son Kyle Nieman and a brother Wayne Nieman.

He lived his final years at Oakwood Prairie Ridge in Madison.

Memorials may be made the charity of one's choice in Ronald's name.

A celebration of Ronald's life will be held at a later date.

