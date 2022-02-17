Sun Prairie, WI - Peter B. Twedell, age 74, of Sun Prairie, WI, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Peter Black Twedell was born in Scottsbluff, NE, on January 20, 1948 to Francis "Bud" and Mary Twedell and had 4 siblings. Pete spent the majority of his childhood in Houston and then moved around during his high school years ultimately landing in Jefferson, WI where he would meet the love of life Terry Buri. Pete graduated from JHS in 1966, and then from University of Wisconsin - Whitewater in 1971. Pete and Terry were married in Jefferson on August 9, 1969 and settled down in Sun Prairie, WI in 1972.
Peter spent his career at Sun Prairie High School, teaching Computers and Mathematics, coaching Football and Baseball, and keeping the scorebook for Basketball. He was the President of Sun Prairie Little League for 13 years. He enjoyed watching the Cardinals, Brewers, Badgers, and Packers, playing golf and taking trips with his closest friends. Pete was a wonderful father to two boys and the best Papa to two grandchildren.
Peter is survived by his wife Terry, his two sons, Michael and James, and his two grandchildren, Lillian and Elliott and a son-of-the-heart, Martin (Sabine) Kriewald. He is also survived by his brother, Michael (Mary Jane) Twedell, his sisters, Sarah (Thor) Paulson and Judy Denson, his sisters-in-law, Connie Stengel and Wendy (Larry) Sperberg and many nieces and nephews.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Francis "Bud" (1969), Mary (1996), his sister, Susan Hirschy (2013), his Parents-in-laws, Horace Buri (1989) and Lenore Buri (2006), brother-in-law, Donald Stengel (2020) and best friend, W. Robert Smith (2021).
Pete and his family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Agrace Hospice Care for the compassionate care.
Visitation will be from 3-6:00 PM at Cress Funeral Home SUN PRAIRIE on Friday, February 18, 2022. A private service will be live streamed on www.sunprairieumc.org on February 19, 2022.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Sun Prairie Education Foundation or the Sun Prairie United Methodist Church in Peter's name.