Edward P. Swanson

January 11, 1931 - June 16, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Swanson, Edward P., 90, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Edward was born on January 11,1931 in Waukegan, IL, to George and Dora (Mortensen) Swanson. On January 8, 1955, he was united in marriage to Norma Beake. They shared a good and long life together for 65 years.
Edward was in the U.S. Air Force for four years, including two years in the Philippine Islands during the Korean War as a flight engineer in the Overhaul Depot test flight section.
He retired from Alliant Energy after 27 years as Manager of State Legislative Relations.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma, their first child Kristen, his parents, his brother, Kenneth, and numerous family members from Norma's large family.
He is survived by his daughters, Janet (Robert Gurke) Swanson and Karen (David Daigle) Swanson-Daigle, and son Eric (Barbara) Swanson. Grandchildren Peter (Lindsay Wood) Nordenberg, Maren (Zachary Damman) Nordenberg, Ross (Holly) Nordenberg; Alex (Karen) Swanson, Megan (Michael) Loper; Katherine (Nick Brandt) Daigle and Elise Daigle. He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Gwen, Gia, Isla, Brax, Lily, Ella, Miles, and Penelope.
A memorial service will be held at the Sun Prairie United Methodist Church later this summer.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Edward's name may be made to the Sun Prairie United Methodist Church children's programs and to the Agrace Foundation.
The family is forever grateful for the loving care and support they and their father received from the Hospice Care Team that guided them at home, and the Care Team that walked Dad's final days with them.
Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-9054
Please share your memories at