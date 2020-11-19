Edwin S. Addison

March 5, 1932 - November 15, 2020
Sun Prairie, WI - Edwin Saville Addison III, 88 of Sun Prairie passed away November 15, 2020. Edwin was born March 5, 1932 in Mishawaka Indiana. On June 18, 1955 Edwin married his one and only love Jayne, who passed away earlier this year.
Ed received a B.S. in Architecture from Washington University in St. Lewis before acquiring his basic meteorology background at St. Louis University when he became a Weather Officer in the Air Force. After leaving the Air Force he and his family returned to Indiana where he worked for a short time as an architect. He went to work for the National Weather Service in 1960 at Grand Rapids Michigan, then moved to Indianapolis where he specialized in agricultural meteorology. Subsequently, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, he served as the Advisory Agricultural Meteorologist and received an M.A. in Meteorology from Rutgers University in 1967.
In 1970, he accepted the position of Meteorologist in Charge of South-Central Wisconsin at Truax Field in Madison. A position he held for 19 years. He along with his family resided in Sun Prairie since that time. Ed and Jayne were active in the United Methodist Church and many community organizations including the Prairie Prospectors 4-H Club, and Sun Prairie High School Band Boosters. When Jayne owned The Craft Nook, Ed and Jayne were involved with the Downtowners and Sun Prairie Museum. They were a very involved couple.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother Gene and his wife Jayne. Survivors include his sons Thomas Addison (Dyann) and Bryan Addison, and daughter Elizabeth Anderson (Paul). He is also survived by five grandchildren, Janice Ferguson (Paul), Kristen Lengel (Ben), David Anderson, Nathan Addison (Kristina), and Lauren Addison, great grandchildren Cooper, Ivan, Eden, and Miles. In addition, he is survived by his sister Sue Weaver (Don) and sister in law Betty Addison. He will be greatly missed by all. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Fountainhead Home and Hospice for the extra loving care and attention given to Edwin.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donation may be made to Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.