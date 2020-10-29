February 26, 1941 - October 23, 2020
Sun Prairie, WI - Fran (Pengelly) Augustine, passed away on October 23, 2020, while being cared for at Brookdale Senior Living in Sun Prairie, WI. She was 79 years old.
Fran was born February 26, 1941, in Fargo, ND. Wilburn and Ann (Bolley) Pengelly raised her in Fargo, Minneapolis, and at their cabin on Cormorant Lake in northwestern Minnesota. She graduated from Washburn High School in 1958 where she met her husband, Howie Augustine. They were married in Minneapolis on January 21, 1961.
Fran and Howie lived in Minneapolis, eventually moved to Michigan, and then settled in Plover, WI, in 1976, where they raised their two children, Matthew and Emily.
Fran loved family, friends, coffee, chocolate, reading, and extremely long lunches. She raised her children and volunteered her time at Grace Baptist Church (now Brookridge Church). She was attentive, there when you needed her, and full of love. Even as Alzheimer's disease gripped her and began to take away her gift of conversation, she told those who were caring for her one thing over and over again: "I love you."
She is survived by her sister, Georgia Trenary; her son, Matthew (Tracie) of Sun Prairie, WI; her daughter, Emily (Joseph) Muia of Weston, WI; grandchildren, Paige, Jack, Brooklyn, and Brandon; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Fran was preceded in death by her parents, Wilburn and Ann; her husband, Howie; and her brothers, Scott and Kirk.
A public visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Boston Funeral Home in Stevens Point, WI. A private family service to follow with traditional burial in Plover Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association via Fran's Tribute Page at https://tinyurl.com/franaugustine
Fran's family would like to thank the staff at Prairie Gardens and Brookdale Senior Living in Sun Prairie, WI, and Agrace Hospice, for caring for Fran the last several years of her life and for the peace of mind that came with knowing she was cared for with compassion.
