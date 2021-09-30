Maragret "Peggy" Strother

September 28, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Margaret "Peggy" Strother
It is with deep sorrow that the family of Peggy Strother announces her passing on September 28th, 2021 after an extremely aggressive leukemia cancer. Peggy was born in in Chicago, IL on May 17, 1940 to Stephanie (Biederman) Selz and Edward Selz. She graduated from Immaculata high school in Chicago and Marquette University college of liberal arts in 1964 with high honors.
Peggy married Attorney James F Strother in August of 1964 and celebrated 57 years of marriage this August 15th, 2021. They originally made their home in Milwaukee, then Whitefish Bay until they moved to Sun Prairie in 1973.
Peggy was a teacher in the primary grades at various Milwaukee and Sun Prairie schools. She also substitute taught for a number of years while her children were in school. She loved to teach German as a substitute at the high school and elsewhere. She later became a successful realtor and broker.
Peggy is survived by her husband Jim; three sons including Edward James (Amy); Jeffrey Joseph (Jolene) and Andrew John (Ruth). She is also survived by her seven granddaughters Tess, Gaby, Natalie, Julianna, Clarrissa, Louisa and Stephanie, all of whom she loved dearly.
She is also survived by her sister Barbara, many cousins in the Freiburg region of Germany and many nephews and nieces. She leaves behind many friends who are like family to her in her seasonal residence in Naples, Florida.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Father Thomas Kelley will preside. A private burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400