David Reindl

February 2, 1935 - October 1, 2020
Sun Prairie, WI- David (Dave, Gene) Eugene Reindl, 85, of Sun Prairie, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, October 1, 2020. He was born February 2, 1935 in Madison, WI where he lived and attended St James Catholic School. In high school the family moved to Black Earth, and while attending Black Earth High School, he met the love of his life, Cecilia (Cele) O'Connell whom he married on September 3, 1955.
Dave bought a cheese factory at an auction for $2000, and that is where he and Cele started their family. Dave worked at the Black Earth Locker Plant for a few years and later became a State Farm Insurance Agent. Several years and five children later, in 1963, Dave and Cele moved their family to Sun Prairie where they added three more children to the family, and Dave opened his own State Farm office. He was a State Farm Agent for 35 years, a position he admirably held, always doing what was best for his clients.
In his spare time, Dave enjoyed golfing, playing euchre, and spending time with family & friends whether in person or on the phone. Dave said he either wanted to die in his sleep or on the golf course. We're all thankful it was the former, especially his great friend & golfing buddy Hank.
Dave was such a good role model. He was a man of strong faith who loved his family fiercely and was deeply generous. He will be greatly missed by so many including his wife of 65 years, Cele, his children: Mae (Doug) Seib, Julie (Ed) Doucette, Diane, Vince (Kelly), Bill, Rita (Scott) Gregory, Monica (Bill-d2011) Tennie, and Jeff (Marcy) along with 23 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his surviving sister/sisters-in-law - Mary (Larry) Hausner, Ann (Paul-d), Janice (Ted-d), Marge (Jerry-d), Phyllis (Don-d), Peg (Norbert-d) O'Connell, Lois (Ray-d) O'Connell, Vron (Wayne-d) Weber, and a whole bunch of nieces & nephews. We all love you & will miss you until we meet again! He was preceded in death by his parents - Frank & Olive, brothers - Bud (Marie-d), Paul, John (Nancy-d), Ted, Jerry, and twin Don and sisters - Sr Olivia, Marguerite (Carl-d) Jones, Inez (Tom-d) Vandeveld, and Betsy (Bob-d) Hepp. He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law Bill Tennie and grandchildren Greg Doucette, Quincy Reindl, Casey Bentley and Matthew Seib.
In honor of this fine man and his incredible sense of humor, let's end by sharing the obit he wrote for himself: Dave's dead. Golf clubs for sale!
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Sacred Hearts School Addition Fund.
Please share your memories of Dave at: www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Funeral Home of Sun Prairie is assisting the family, (608) 837-9054.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.