August 9, 1945 - August 27, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Glenn W Barber passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Friday, August 27, 2021. Glenn was born on August 8, 1945 in West Bend, Wisconsin to William and Gwynda (Conliff) Barber. He attended college at UW-Milwaukee where he studied mechanical engineering.
In 1973, he married his love, Judith Wetterau. Together, they welcomed two daughters who were the most important part of his life along with his granddaughter.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Judith (nee Wetterau); his daughters Jennifer Barber and Jamie (Jason) Altmann; his brothers Stewart and Paul; his granddaughter Jada; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father William and Mother Gwynda Barber.
Glenn was a true family man who spent most of his time with his family. He also enjoyed flying, hunting, fishing, and gardening. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
Visitation will be from 11AM-12:00PM (noon) on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 300 Broadway Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with a funeral service to follow at noon. Private interment will be at Sun Prairie Memory Garden.
