June 3, 1956 - January 22, 2022
Vestal, NY - Thomas "Tom" Earl Rattmann, age 65, died peacefully surrounded by his family on January 22, 2022. Tom was born on June 3, 1956 in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin to Raymond and Enid Rattmann. Tom graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Masters in Finance and then became a Chartered Financial Analyst. He started his career in Philadelphia at CIGNA Corporation and moved to Vestal, NY in 1990 to work for Columbian Financial Group, where he started as the Company's Chief Investment Officer. He later became the President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board and served as CEO for 17 years. He worked a total of 26 years for Columbian and during that time assets grew from $304 million to over $1.6 billion.
Tom served Lifetime Healthcare Companies (Excellus BlueCross BlueShield) as a director and Chairman of the Board. He also served in director positions for the Broome County Arts Council, Binghamton Philharmonic, Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce, the American Council of Life Insurers, Life Insurance Council of New York, Life Insurers' Council, and National Alliance of Life Companies. Tom's contributions also included service to the United Way as the annual campaign chair.
They say a man is only as good as his word, and Tom took that to heart in every part of life. He was well known in the insurance industry for his strong character and integrity. Tom successfully completed 5 mergers and 2 acquisitions and during the process for each of them he was lauded for his honesty. If Tom made a promise to a colleague, he kept it. On the other hand, he wielded a no-nonsense approach at the office, which meant he would absolutely lock you out of a meeting if you were late (sorry, not sorry). If you weren't 10 minutes early, you were late!
Tom was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and an avid Wisconsin Badger fan. Golfing was one of his biggest joys, and although his son consistently beat him on the course, he enjoyed trash-talking him the entire 18 holes. There would be no laugh more thunderous on the course than when his son's ball flew off the tee only to plop right into a water hazard (classic). He also loved to scuba dive, fish and spend time with his grandchildren every chance he could.
He is survived by his loving wife, Karen; brother, Paul (Mary) Rattmann (Merrill, WI); sister, Jan (Don) Lawler (Madison); son, Jay (Kristy) Rattmann; daughter, Rebecca (Jonathan) Walley; step-son, Damon (Svitlana) May; and stepdaughters: Erin (John) LaFever, Adrienne (Chris) DeMarco, and Kassia May; three grandchildren: Braydon, Addison and Stella; eight step-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Enid Rattmann; and his sister, Jean Brisky.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 4th, 2022 at 9:30 AM with a Celebration of Life mass to follow at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows 801 Main Street, Vestal, NY 13850. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a memorial contribution be made in Tom's memory to United Way of Broome County to support the childcare needs of local families. Donations can be made at https://www.uwbroome.org/donate/ or sent to United Way of Broome County, PO BOX 550, Binghamton, NY 13905.