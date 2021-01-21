December 28, 1925 - January 17, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Beatrice Elizabeth Bollig, age 95, died on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Wickshire Assisted Living in Madison. She was born on December 28, 1925 to John F. and Elizabeth (Spahn) Kalscheuer. Beatrice married Edward A. Bollig on October 28, 1947 at St. John's Catholic Church in Waunakee. In 1951, they moved to Sun Prairie where they raised their family and lived in the same residence on Wilson Street for 61 years and were members of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church. Bea enjoyed a career with the Retail Clerks Union, working at Save-U and Piggly Wiggly where she made many friends in the community. After retirement, Ed and Bea had great fun traveling across the United States including Alaska and Canada and going on Caribbean cruises. They spent their time with woodworking and making crafts, playing cards, dancing, and participating in parades for many years with Ed's mini steam engine. Bea took pride in her cooking & baking skills and made the best ever pies and cinnamon rolls from scratch.
Bea is survived by 5 sons, Dick (Deb) of Cottage Grove; Don (Connie), Chuck (Linda), and Bill all of Sun Prairie, Fred of Wisconsin Dells; and daughter, Joyce (Rick) of Monona; son-in-law Joe Kaltenberg; 3 sisters; AnnaBelle Bowar, Shirley (Vic) Statz, Rosie (Silvin) Kurt; sister-in-law Theresa Kalscheuer; 18 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter Karen Kaltenberg; 2 grandchildren, Keith Kaltenberg and Kelly Schwichtenberg; a great granddaughter, Emily Bollig; 2 brothers, Gilbert (Evangeline) and Kenneth Kalscheuer; and daughter-in-law, Patricia Bollig.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the teams and staff at Wickshire Assisted Living and Agrace Hospice for their gentle and compassionate care to Mom.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service for immediate family will be held. Interment will be at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Bea was strong, intelligent, and always resilient. Thank you, Mom, for all you taught us. Rest peacefully in His love - until we meet again.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400
