Bruce Orman Babcock died on Sept. 14, 2020 in Lodi, WI at age 74. Bruce was born in Sayre, PA on July 9, 1946. During his childhood, he lived in Pennsylvania and upstate New York. Bruce graduated from Oberlin College in 1969, where he was a goalie on the lacrosse team. He received a Master of Divinity degree from Crozer Theological Seminary and was an ordained minister in the United Methodist Church.
It was at Oberlin that Bruce met his lifelong love, Jan Olson. The time after their graduation was difficult for them as Bruce was in Pennsylvania for his divinity studies while Jan was in medical school in Rochester, New York. In 1970, fate intervened, and Crozer Theological Seminary merged with the Colgate Rochester Divinity School and moved to Rochester so they could be closer together. Bruce and Jan were married on Dec. 23, 1972.
Bruce moved to Wisconsin in 1974, settling in Sun Prairie, where he lived for almost 30 years and raised his family. Later in life, Bruce moved to Lodi, WI.
Bruce worked as an educator for most of his career, including for 23 years at Meriter Health Services. Bruce was active in the Sun Prairie United Methodist Church and Masonic Lodge. He was a lacrosse referee for many years until age 66, helping to popularize the sport in the state of Wisconsin. He enjoyed camping and the outdoors. Bruce was a kind, loving, and gentle man; all those who knew him remarked on his kindness. He was devoted to his wife and his three sons.
Bruce is survived by sons Brian (Jennifer) of Mountain View, CA; Kevin (Christina Lo) of San Francisco, CA; and Douglas of Fitchburg, WI. He is also survived by sister Margy (Marty) Watson and brothers Jon and Jim; two grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Dr. Janet Olson, and by parents Vernon and Jean Johnston Babcock.
A memorial service will be held next year at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, when conditions for friends and family to travel and gather are improved. To send thoughts for the family, and to be notified about memorial services, write to rememberingbrucebabcock@gmail.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Sun Prairie United Methodist Church or to a charity of your choice.
Please share your memories of Bruce at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
