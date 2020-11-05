Michael Cunningham

June 7, 1943 - November 2, 2020
Sun Prairie, WI - Michael S. Cunningham, age 77, passed away unexpectedly om Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home. He was born June 7, 1943 in Tacoma, Washington and was the son of Richard and Dorothy (Mikes) Cunningham. He married Cindi Wenk on August 22, 1970 in New Cumberland, PA. Mike was a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp and served from 1966 to 1972. He worked for Public Broadcasting Station for 6 years. Following his time at PBS he then started his own advertising agency. He was very active in the Sun Prairie City BID, Farmers Market and Museum.
He is survived by his wife Cindi; his daughter Kirsten (Jeremy) Mangano; a son Justin Cunningham; 2 grandchildren, Mallory and Jocelyn Mangano; a brother Jordan (Deborah) Cunningham; a sister Kate (Dennis) Zerance.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Sun Prairie. Father Donn Haier will preside. Graveside Military rites will be held.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
Sun Prairie, WI
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.