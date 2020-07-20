Marleen “Marlie” (Goulet) Oradei

Marleen Oradei, long time resident of Sun Prairie, wife of former City Alderman, Bruce Oradei, died peacefully surrounded by her family on July 16th.
Under Title IX, Marleen fought early to require the SP school district provide uniforms and banquets for female athletes. Registered nurse from Meriter Hospital, graduate of Edgewood College. She is met in heaven by her beloved daughter, Mary, her parents, and brothers Dan and Manley.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bruce and children Dan (Corky), Manny (Marianne), Ann (Harry), Sally (John), son-in-law Mark (Carol), and grandchildren Katrina, Emily, Karali, Lexi, Joe, Alia, Sarah, Kyle, Ben and Nick, and great-grandchildren Gavin and Becka.
Memorial Services for Marleen Oradei will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Generations Funeral Home in Tomahawk, WI. Pastor Susan Christian will officiate. Marleen’s family will receive friends for visitation on July 25 from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. at Generations.
Memorials for Marleen may be made out to the National Breast Cancer Foundation or Ascension Home care Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.