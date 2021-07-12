July 19, 1998 - December 28, 2020
Sun Prairie, WI - SUN PRAIRIE-David Michael Witherill passed away with his mother, father, and brothers at his side on December 28, 2020. David was born on July 19, 1998 in Janesville, Wisconsin to Christine and Jerry Witherill. He attended Sun Prairie Schools and graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 2017. He was accepted into the Madison College Culinary Arts program.
David is a person who loved life and was open to any opportunity and had so many interests. He loved his family, his "fur baby" Cat, and his friends very deeply. David had a bright personality and felt at ease talking to people of any age. David had a big heart and encouraged people to feel good about themselves and helped so many people who were struggling. David had an awesome sense of humor and both loved to laugh and to make people laugh. David brightened the life of every person whose life he entered. He was a hugger and loved reaching out to everyone.
David loved animals of all types. He was constantly adopting strays and animals who needed special attention and love. He was passionate about travel and is always up for a trip. Some of our best family memories with David are of our trips to Disney World, Sun Valley, Cancun, and San Diego. He made car trips fun—any car trip, small or long—included a one-man concert—with dance moves.
Music was essential to David. He enjoyed a vast variety of music ranging from 1940's big band to The Beatles to Johnny Cash, to Lana Del Rey—and of course his ultimate goddess, Lady Gaga.
David has been an absolute delight to our life. We treasure the many fun memories we have of our short time together. We will aspire to add some of the "David Sparkle" into our everyday lives as we try to move forward.
He was an amazing son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend to so many.
David is survived by his "fur baby" Cat, his mother Christine, his father Jerry, his brothers Daniel and Christopher, his half-sister Anne, his half-brother Mike, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and second cousins.
David's kind and generous spirit will be missed by all. His generosity extended beyond death when he became an organ donor. Our hope is that he will live on through others.
The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and doctors in the ICU at Unity Point Meriter Hospital for all the close attention and care they provided to him and the compassion and kindness they showed to us during such a traumatic time. We would also like to thank the UW Organ and Tissue Donation program for facilitating David's desire to help others and again for their compassion and care to us, his family, during the process.
Friends and family may gather from 11:00am-2:00 pm on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with a memorial service to begin at 2:00 pm. If you are unable to join in person, please register at the following link to see a live stream link: https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony?c=61e678f3-5b4c-4d25-b5c9-00744269a19f .
Please bring a copy of your favorite photo with David or of David for a memory book. Please wear whatever makes you feel fabulous!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's honor to Briarpatch or the Dane County Humane Society. Please check the following links for items in need that can be brought the day of service and donated to these organizations. Briarpatch: https://youthsos.org/get-involved/donate/other-ways-to-give or the Dane County Humane Society: https://www.giveshelter.org/how-to-help/wish-list.
