Edwin and Jayne Addison, III

Sun Prairie, WI - SUN PRAIRIE---In memory of Edwin S. Addison III who passed away November 15, 2020 and Jayne Ann Addison who passed away March 6, 2020. A memorial service will be held for Edwin and a remembrance for Jayne at Cress Funeral Home in Sun Prairie Saturday March 6, 2021. Visitation is at 10am and service is at 11am.

Cress Funeral Service

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

608-837-9054

Please share your memories at

www.CressFuneralService.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jayne Addison, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments