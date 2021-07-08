April 19, 1967 - June 19, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Lesley Joan Gomes, age 54, of Sun Prairie, WI passed away on June 19th, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital due to complications resulting from liver disease.
A visitation will take place at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM. A celebration of life will follow at Wetmore Park (555 North Street, Sun Prairie, WI) beginning at 3:00 pm.
Please share your memories of Lesley by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Service, (608) 837-9054