October 29, 1963 - April 5, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - William Spencer Nelson, 57, Lake Mills (formerly of Sun Prairie), died on Monday, April 5, 2021, just before a beautiful sunrise at his home surrounded by his family following a courageous 3 year battle with mesothelioma.
He was born on October 29, 1963 in Kenosha, WI, the son of Dale and Barbara (Spencer) Nelson.
He was a graduate of the Baraboo High School and later earned his Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Wisconsin-Madison.
William married Ann Buschke on October 7, 1989. Bill and Ann spent most of their married life in Sun Prairie where they raised their 3 children.
Bill immersed himself in and supported his kid's passions. Whether it was listening to Jazz music, traveling to marching band competitions, going to track meets or helping plan travel explorations. If they loved it then so did he! He encouraged them to learn, be creative and explore life in whatever way was most meaningful to them.
He enjoyed tinkering, inventing, doing projects around the house, and traveling both with his family and through work, making connections with people all over the world.
Upon his retirement in June 2020, Franklin Fueling named their engineering lab The Bill Nelson Engineering Center of Excellence in his honor.
Survivors include his wife, Ann of Lake Mills; one son, Jonathan; two daughters, Allissa and Kayla; his siblings, Timothy (Sheryl) Nelson, Michelle (Mark) Zvonar, Melissa (Gary) Volz; his parents, Dale and Barbara Nelson; his mother in law, Mary Proctor; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rudolph and Vera Nelson and Pearson "Pete" and Melissa Spencer.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Friends may come to pay their respects after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church until the time of services.
For those wishing to join us virtually please visit the church's website or the Claussen Funeral Home Facebook page.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the Mesothelioma- Applied Research Foundation (https://www.curemeso.org)
