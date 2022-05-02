Barbara Lucille (Kowalski) Espeseth

Madison, WI - Barbara Lucille Espeseth (Kowalski), 79, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at her home. She was born on Oct. 17, 1942, to parents, Marcella and Ervin, in Milwaukee, and was raised in Wauwatosa.
Barb married her late husband, Robert, on June 5, 1965, in Houston, Texas. The two shared over 55 beautiful years of marriage together. She loved to read, spend time each morning with her Lord and Savior, cooked for holiday gatherings and baked wonderful pies for friends and family. The family was particularly fond of her Lemon Ice Box pie.
Barb was a teacher of many things. She was filled with joy most when gardening, traveling, spending time with her children and grandchildren, pulling slots with her friends and sitting for her granddog, Nugget. She will be remembered as someone who was always there for you, taking care of her loved ones and her extended Cherokee Circle Family. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
Barb was a loving mother to son, Scott and daughter, Kelly Glesner (Richard); and cherished "Nana" to Gabrielle, Cole and Nugget. She joins her husband; and sisters, Patti Gotz and Sherry Socha and precedes her sister, Sandy Mitten, in death.
A celebration of life service for Barb will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, with the Rev. Mike Brown presiding. A luncheon will follow the service at the funeral home. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Family and friends who wish to view her service via LIVESTREAM may visit Barbara's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Barbara will join Robert in a private ceremony this summer at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.