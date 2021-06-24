Jessica Lynn "Jesi" Ewers

November 19, 1976 - December 28, 2020
Sun Prairie, WI - Jessica Lynn Ewers, Jesi 44 of Sun Prairie, WI ascended to the heaven to reunite with her beloved father David on December 28, 2020. Her loss was completely unexpected and the family is deeply saddened.
Jesi entered this world on November 19, 1976, making her a proud Scorpio. She was the youngest child born to David and Yvonne Ewers. She was born and raised in Racine, WI. Jesi attended St. Lucy's, St Catherine's and Case High School. After she turned 18 Jesi moved to the Madison area.
In 1997 Jesi began her most important and favorite job of all, being a mom. Being a mother was tough work but her 5 children were her heart and joy and she loved them fiercely.
Jesi lived with passion and creativity, she was a talented artist and was known for the beautiful willow trees she loved to paint. Jesi loved to read and study anything about religion, philosophy and life. She would talk your ear off for hours with anything new she had learned. Jesi was a giver, she wanted everyone to be happy. Her spirit was so unique and warm that even if you had only met her once you were likely never to forget her.
Loved ones that will miss Jesi until they meet again are her daughters: Satianna Ewers-Kubly, Isenya Lowe, and Makaylah Lesch, her sons; Anthony Dakan and Vincent Lesch, her mother Yvonne (Gary) her bother Joel and her sister Jena as well as her beloved Aunt Deb and many other close family and friends.
A Celebration of her life was held in Sun Prairie on May 16th and a Private memorial service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Racine on June 19th where she was placed with her dad.