November 10, 1934 - August 24, 2021
Nassau, Bahamas, WI - Lois Ann (Smith) Klein Johnson, 86, of Nassau, Bahamas, formerly of Sun Prairie, WI, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at her home in the Bahamas.
Lois was born November 10, 1934, to Albert and Dessie Violet (Geddes) Smith, in Readstown, WI. After graduation she made her home in Sun Prairie where she worked at Rayovac for many years. She was united in Holy Matrimony to William "Bill" Klein. When Bill passed away in 1975, she sold her home and moved to Nassau in the Bahamas. She re-married while living here, but later divorced.
In Nassau, Lois owned and operated an apartment complex. She loved all of the beautiful flowers on the island but in her heart she knew she wanted to come "home."
Lois is survived by her loving nieces and nephews, Debbi (Gary) Holleran-VanHecker of Holmen, WI, Robert Smith of Sun Prairie, WI, Charles (Nancy) Arthur of Marshall, WI, Steven Arthur of Madison, WI; her niece and nephews from the Bahamas, Samantha (Ross) Allen, Charlie Allen, Mike Guy, and Geoffrey Guy; along with several great-nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband Bill; parents, Albert and Dessie Smith; brother, Frederick Smith and sister, Norma Louis Arthur.
Lois will be laid to rest in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery next to her husband Bill Klein on September 18, 2021, 11:00 a.m. Father Michael Klos will officiate.
If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord. Romans 14:8
