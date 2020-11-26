November 18, 2020
Sun Prairie, WI - Frank E. Baldwin was born on October 7, 1927 to Mayme and Carlysle Baldwin in Clark County, WI and died at his home in Sun Prairie, WI on November 18, 2020.
After serving in the U.S. Navy at the end of WWII, he earned a Bachelor of Science at UW-Madison in 1950 and a Doctorate of Optometry from Northern Illinois College of Optometry in 1954. Frank moved to Sun Prairie in 1955 and started his lifelong private practice. Frank would forever consider Sun Prairie his true home. Here he raised three children, Kyle, Trevor, and Kerry, with his wife Alta Mae ("Amy").
Frank was a leader in the Sun Prairie community, serving as the President of the Sun Prairie Lion's Club in 1958, President of the Wisconsin Optometric Association in 1970, President of the North Central States Optometric Council in 1973, and the High Priest of Waterloo Chapter #22 Royal Arch Masons. He was also a member of many other organizations including the orginal Board of Directors of the Sun Prairie Country Club, and worked as a consultant for the Department of Public Instruction Bureau of Handicapped Children. His clear dedication to the optometric profession led to his title of Wisconsin Optometrist of the Year in 1986 - 1987.
Somehow, Frank found time between his family, busy optometry career, and deep community investment to pursue many hunting adventures. He traveled worldwide from Africa to the Arctic Circle. While hunting in Canada, he even shot the 13th largest moose on record!
Frank is preceded in death by his wife, Alta Mae ("Amy"). He is survived by his children, Kyle (Shaune Smith); Trevor (Karen); and Kerry (Horst). He has five grandchildren: Casey Baldwin, Dana Baldwin, Barbara Jedele, Andrea Jedele, and Erik Jedele.
Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie
608-837-9054
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.