January 20, 1943 - August 20, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Eldon William Grunewald, age 78, passed away on August 20, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born January 20, 1943, Medina, township, Dane County and was the son of Elmer and Ethel (Frentzel) Grunewald. He was united in marriage to Delores Henke on March 14, 1964, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Marshall, WI. They were married for 57 years and together raised their daughter, JoEllen, and son, Jason. Eldon graduated from Marshall High School in 1961. Following graduation, he worked for the Wisconsin Porcelain and Feuling Concrete Construction, both located in Sun Prairie, and Ball Corporation in DeForest. He was a longtime member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Eldon was an avid Badger, Packers and Brewers fan, and he also enjoyed watching old TV westerns. He took great pride in caring for his home and lawn. He is survived by his wife Delores; children Jo Ellen (Jon) Janiszewski of Waukesha and Jason (Julie) Grunewald of Sun Prairie; grandchildren Ben and Erin Janiszewski, and Zachary Grunewald; sister Elizabeth Robertson; sister-in-law Joan Henke, and brother-in-law James (Mary Jo) Henke. He is also survived by other nieces and nephews, and good neighbors. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Eleanor (Grunewald) Terhall, and Eugene and Edward Grunewald. A memorial service will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 2pm. Visitation will be held from 1pm until the time of service. A luncheon will follow, and burial will be at Medina Cemetery in Marshall WI. Memorials may be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com