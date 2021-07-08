Janice E. (Martin) Richmond

December 13, 1926 - June 28, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Janice E. Richmond, age 94, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021. She was born on December 13, 1926 in Seattle, Washington and raised her family in Flint, Michigan. Janice spent her last 10 years in Madison, Wisconsin where she loved watching college basketball.
Janice had a passion for animals and her beloved cats. She will be remembered for her spunky, outgoing nature and her love for her flowers.
Janice is survived by her son Steve (Ruth) Richmond; grandsons, Nathan (Neomi) and Nicholas (Nicole) Richmond; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Janice was preceded in death by her by her husband, Phillip. Thank you to Belmont Nursing Home.
Private services will be held at a later date.
