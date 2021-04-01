Darlene M. "Sitter" Haerterich
January 21, 1941 - April 15, 2020

Sun Prairie, WI - SUN PRAIRIE--Darlene Marie Haerterich, age 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

The family invites you to join them in honoring Sitter's wonderful life from 1-4:00 pm on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with a celebration of life to begin at 4:00 PM. from 1-4:00 PM on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with a celebration of life to begin at 4:00 PM.

