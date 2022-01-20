May 20, 1999 - January 15, 2022
Sun Prairie, WI - Jason W. Kubly Jr., age 22, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022. He was born in Madison on May 20, 1999, the son of Jason and Karen Kubly. Jason had the biggest smile that always caused a twinkle in his eyes and you could not help but smile when he shined his light on you. However, he was also well known for his smirk that would make you giggle because you knew that something was up or about to happen. Jason had a wicked sense of humor and enjoyed performing stand up comedy, using his family experiences for his routines. Through a decade of being an avid gamer he developed close friendships and was able to enjoy traveling and meeting up with many of them. He held this long-term friendship in high regard and was forever grateful for these friends. Recently, Jason developed a passion for the outdoors and successfully completed some solo camps. Upon his return, he would bring the energy of the outdoors with him and loved regaling everyone with his discoveries. During the colder months, Jason could be found playing pool. An activity that he loved to develop and that would add to his growing circle of friends. When JJ was passionate about something he would deep dive into research and loved sharing his knowledge and no one was immune to these discussions. He had a passion for cooking and delighted in whipping up a new dish from scratch for everyone to try. His kindness, love, and light was felt by many and he was not the type to hold back if he felt you needed a hug, a caring word, or just someone to be there. Ultimately, he was the one you could count on, he would bear the burden so you wouldn't have to because that was his nature. We hope Jason knows he was a great son, a great brother, a great cook, a great friend, a great person and that he will be missed by everyone. Jason is survived by his parents, Jason (Katelyn) Kubly and Karen (Mark) Dorcus; siblings, Kalli, Jacob, Matthew, Tyler and Leah; grandmother, Mary Kubly; aunts, Andrea (Troy) Cramblit and Samantha Kubly; and numerous cousins. He leaves behind his one true love, Hannah Devyor. Jason was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sun Troeller; and aunt, Shirley Malchek. Memorial services were held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie, with Rev. Seth Hecox officiating. Please share your memories of JJ by posting on his Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, (608) 837-9054.