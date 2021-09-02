July 8, 1970 - August 2, 2021
Bonney Lake, WA - Thomas Richard Ofstie, 51, died unexpectedly on August 2, 2021, of cardiac arrest due to an undiagnosed genetic heart condition. He was born July 8, 1970 - the son of Barbara and Richard Ofstie, brother to three, father to one, and friend to many. Tom grew up in Sun Prairie and went to Sun Prairie High School. He wore many hats in his working life, but especially enjoyed working with his dad in the bathroom remodeling business. In recent years, Tom lived in the Seattle, WA area where his tenacity earned him the title Assistant Superintendent at Exxel Pacific. Tom lived each moment without hesitation and enjoyed adventuring - particularly when it involved hunting, fishing, biking, hiking, wildlife, and the outdoors. He had the innate ability to connect with people because of his fun-loving, carefree spirit and had a rare combination of stubbornness (he would call it passion) and selflessness. He got all the important stuff extra right – like raising his son TJ, his greatest love in life.
In addition to his parents, Tom is survived by his son TJ and TJ’s mother Tammy Burns; brothers John (Sothy), Scott and Mike; a nephew Tyler Ofstie and niece Madelyn Ofstie; extended family and countless friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering and luncheon on Saturday, September 18 at 3:00pm at Burke Town Hall Park at 5365 Reiner Rd, Madison. (We’ll honor him in the great outdoors the way he would want it.) Please bring your memories and stories to share...there are so many good ones! Tom, Tommy, Tittlemouse - it was a privilege, pleasure, and blessing doing life with you. We love and miss you sooooo much!