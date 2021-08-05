April 18, 1935 - August 3, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Edith Elaine (Degner) Ziesch, age 86, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the Legacy of DeForest Memory Care. She was born on April 18, 1935, the daughter of Frank and Ethel (Byington) Degner. Ede grew up on the family farm in Wonewoc. She graduated from Wonewoc High School. On July 3, 1959 Ede married Wally Ziesch at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Together they enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida to sit in the sun. Ede worked at American Family for 30 years. She was an excellent seamstress; enjoyed cooking and baking, which she excelled at, watching Hallmark Movies and the Grand Ole Opry, attending UW Women's volleyball matches, and always had time to dance. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Wally; two children, Cher (John) Breunig and Doug Ziesch; two grandchildren, Beau (Shannon) Breunig and Bobbi (Chris) Getter; five great grandchildren, Bryce and Shea Breunig, Elin, Dylan and Carlin Getter; sister, Gladys (Bill) Geier; brother, Bud Degner; brothers-in-law, Bob Ziesch and Jack (Barb) Ziesch; sister-in-law, Joyce McElmurry; and nine nieces and nephews. Ede was preceded in death by her parents; sisters-in-law, Sybil Ziesch and Thelma Degner; brother-in-law, Gary McElmurry; and two nieces, Diane Laes and Dianne Hatzung. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Cress Funeral Home in Sun Prairie, with Rev. Tim Hansen officiating. Private burial will take place at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon reception at Prairie Lanes Bowling Alley following the services. Friends may greet the family from 11:00 AM until the time of services at the funeral home on Friday. A special thank you to Legacy of DeForest Memory Care, especially for dancing with Ede, to Watertown Regional Medical Center Geriatrics, and to Heartland Hospice. Please share your memories of Ede by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, (608) 837-9054.