Kathy (Kathleen Ann Peckham) Wipperfurth
12/31/50- 7/25/20 age 69
Mom had been fighting since a stroke in February took her independence. She has missed her husband; the love of her life for 13 years and must be so happy to reunite with Dad, Jim Wipperfurth.
Her Mom, Betty Beno and Brother, Dave Peckham will welcome her into the light.
Her brother, Steven (Mayda) Peckham, sisters Donna Kippley and Jayne Stamm will miss her greatly.
Kristi and Mark Kirkpatrick, Joe and Nicole, Brayden, Logan, Piper Wipperfurth will all find comfort in knowing she is free from the body she wore out; because she lived and loved so much.
Special thanks to our neighborhood friends and to Bonnie Simpson for never giving up on her. Julie Zander and Parker, you guys rock...thank you for helping us. Father Mike Tess, we are so lucky to have you in our lives.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Agrace, 5395 E Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, WI 53711. They gave us the opportunity to keep Mom comfortable at home, they are angels!
A Celebration of Life party will be held when we can throw the party she wanted.
