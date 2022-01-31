Carlyle C. "Carl" Teske

Sun Prairie, WI - SUN PRAIRIE--Carlyle "Carl" Teske, age 93, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Oakwood Village Memory Care. Carl was born December 19, 1928.
On, July 13, 1961, he married Esther Moore at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They were married for 50 wonderful years.
After serving for 2 years in the Army, and later being awarded with the Honor Flight, Carl worked for Sun Prairie Utilities. In 1994, with over 30 years of service, he retired as assistant superintendent. He was loved and respected by everyone he worked with.
Carl was a longtime member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie. He enjoyed many years with Esther going to the "shack", hunting together, inviting family and friends to join, and many great meals at the Haystack. He loved stopping at "Toots Tap" for a Miller Lite, sitting in the driveway counting cars, telling his jokes with a grin on his face, and visiting with neighbors, family, and friends. Carl will be remembered for his kindness, his gentle demeanor, his humbleness, his sense of humor, and his love for those who had the privilege of knowing him.
Carl is survived by his brother Wayne Teske; his sister-in-law Sharon Moore; brother-in-law Harland Newby; his niece and God child Debbie Whitman who cared for him in his later years; and many nieces and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife Esther; parents Oscar and Eva; brother Richard Teske; and sisters Beatrice Benjamin and Janice Newby.
Visitation will be from 10:30-11:30 am on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 300 Broadway Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with a service celebrating his life to begin at 11:30 am. Carl will be brought to his final place of rest in a private burial at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens immediately following the service.