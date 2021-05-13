October 9, 1936 - May 7, 2021
Naples, FL - David Genzmer, age 84, formerly of Sun Prairie, passed away in Naples, Florida, on Friday, May 7, 2021. He was born on October 9, 1936, in Mayville, Wisconsin, and graduated from Mayville High School in 1955. David married his childhood sweetheart, Jessica Kilamet, on January 12, 1957, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a BS and MS in Education in 1959 and 1960, respectively.
David served as the driver education teacher and boys varsity head basketball coach at Adams Friendship High School during the 1960-61 school year. He then served in the same positions at Kimberly High School for two years (1961-62 and 1962-63) and at Geneva High School (Illinois) for three years (1963-64 to 1965-66). David spent the majority of his teaching and coaching career at Sun Prairie High School where he served as the driver education coordinator and boys varsity head basketball coach for 26 years from 1966-67 to 1992-93. He retired after the 1995-96 school year after 36 years of teaching and 32 years of coaching.
David was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Viola Genzmer. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jessica, his children Crystal Genzmer, Kimberly Genzmer, Scott Genzmer, and Shawn Lane (Steve), eight grandchildren, and his beloved Siberian Husky Yukon. David served as one of the founding members of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) All-Star Game and was inducted into the WBCA Hall of Fame in 1994.
David had been a resident of Naples, Florida, for the last 25 years, but still maintained many close relationships with dear friends back in Wisconsin. He loved to play golf, which was his passion for many years. David was also a die-hard fan and supporter of the Green Bay Packers and University of Wisconsin Badgers. He was a prideful man who was a fiery orator and motivator of young people.
There will be no visitation, but a celebration of David's life will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021, starting at 12:00 p.m. and ending at 2 p.m. at Tuschen- Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. He will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona, Wisconsin.
Tuschen-Newcomer & Cremation Service
Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400